Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Director Sue W. Cole Sells 750 Shares

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $156,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,101.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MLM stock opened at $207.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $135.08 and a one year high of $281.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.87.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,368,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,682,000 after purchasing an additional 405,800 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,972,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $47,657,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.5% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,358,000 after buying an additional 230,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,299,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,170,000 after buying an additional 199,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $249.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.84.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

