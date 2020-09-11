MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Shares Purchased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MFS Intermediate Income Trust worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 72.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 12,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

NYSE MIN opened at $3.85 on Friday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.