Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.40

Mirriad Advertising PLC (LON:MIRI) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 22.40 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22.40 ($0.29), with a volume of 169235 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.27).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 18.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 13.36. The company has a current ratio of 11.91, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $37.03 million and a PE ratio of -2.77.

Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported GBX (2) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI)

Mirriad Advertising Limited, a video technology company, provides in-video advertising solutions to advertisers, content distributors and producers, broadcasters, and brand owners and their agencies. The company offers embedded advertising into video. It serves customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Singapore, India, Brazil, Italy, Germany, and internationally.

