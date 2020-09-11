Mizuho Cuts Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $119.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Mizuho from $137.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.75% from the stock’s previous close.

SRE has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp upgraded Sempra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.31.

NYSE SRE opened at $118.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.67. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.89.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total value of $1,276,488.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,010.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andres Conesa purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.44 per share, with a total value of $349,488.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,596.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,700 shares of company stock worth $981,768 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,926,000 after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,201,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,786,000 after acquiring an additional 25,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

