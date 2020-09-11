MKM Partners Cuts Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $235.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target lowered by research analysts at MKM Partners from $280.00 to $235.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ANET. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.31.

ANET opened at $206.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.98 and its 200-day moving average is $213.94. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $156.63 and a 52-week high of $267.30.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.56 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $419,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,536.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 15,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $3,737,809.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,323. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,114 shares of company stock valued at $15,383,053. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

