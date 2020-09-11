Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director James C. Moyer Sells 15,000 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $3,720,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 279,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,276,763.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $243.19 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $130.12 and a one year high of $284.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $266.43 and its 200 day moving average is $214.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.39, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.17.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $186.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. AXA boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 30,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after buying an additional 18,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.56.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

