Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Stake Lessened by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,131 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Monro worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Monro in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monro by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monro by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Monro by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. Monro Inc has a 1 year low of $37.09 and a 1 year high of $81.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $247.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.86 million. Monro had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monro Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Monro from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

