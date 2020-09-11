Mooncoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $26.00 (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 11th. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mooncoin has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $26.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00470807 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011006 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000692 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,051,669,217 coins. Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

Mooncoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

