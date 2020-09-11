Morgan Stanley Boosts Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VITL) Price Target to $38.00

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VITL) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vasta Platform in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vasta Platform in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vasta Platform in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Vasta Platform in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vasta Platform in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ VITL opened at $35.87 on Friday. Vasta Platform has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $43.30.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Equities analysts predict that Vasta Platform will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gisel Ruiz bought 9,000 shares of Vasta Platform stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 1,517,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $31,039,968.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,167,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,949,075.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Vasta Platform

