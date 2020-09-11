MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Receives “Sell” Rating from Raymond James

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MSM. KeyCorp raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $63.12 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $44.93 and a one year high of $79.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.63.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $834.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.02 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $42,307.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 89.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 90.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth about $127,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

