MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) EVP Lawrence J. Burian Sells 2,397 Shares

MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 2,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $24,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lawrence J. Burian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Lawrence J. Burian sold 7,163 shares of MSG Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $74,208.68.

Shares of NYSE:MSGN opened at $9.79 on Friday. MSG Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $18.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.46 million, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.15.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.32. MSG Networks had a net margin of 27.01% and a negative return on equity of 30.53%. The business had revenue of $152.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.26 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MSG Networks in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of MSG Networks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of MSG Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. MSG Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

