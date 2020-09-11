Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.4% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,175.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,637.21 billion, a PE ratio of 122.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,220.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,576.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,291.50.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

