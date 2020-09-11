Neutrino USD Price Tops $1.00 (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One Neutrino USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00009692 BTC on exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $26.96 million and $888,540.00 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00119414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00043013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00235619 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.86 or 0.01615168 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000329 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00187279 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 26,926,247 tokens. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam.

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

