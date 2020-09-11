Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Shares Gap Down to $1.33

Shares of Newmark Security PLC (LON:NWT) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.33, but opened at $1.23. Newmark Security shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 510,595 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98.

Newmark Security (LON:NWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX 0.24 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and supplies products and services for the security of assets and personnel. It operates in two segments, Electronic and Asset Protection. The Electronic segment designs, manufactures, and distributes access-control systems comprising hardware and software for security installation companies; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems for value-added resellers.

