Newmont Goldcorp Corp Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.55 Per Share (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $2.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newmont Goldcorp’s FY2021 earnings at $4.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 36.79%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NEM. B. Riley increased their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Newmont Goldcorp stock opened at $66.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.81. Newmont Goldcorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.58.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 415,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,794,000 after purchasing an additional 11,757 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the 1st quarter worth $803,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,264,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,235,000 after purchasing an additional 149,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total transaction of $318,115.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,447 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,821.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $123,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,317.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,958 shares of company stock worth $4,442,401 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

