NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) Stock Price Down 25%

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (CVE:NCI) traded down 25% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 211,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 352,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.12 million and a P/E ratio of -0.16.

NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.65 million during the quarter.

NTG Clarity Networks Company Profile (CVE:NCI)

NTG Clarity Networks Inc provides telecommunications engineering, information technology, networking, and related software solutions in Canada and Egypt. Its products include StageEM, an enterprise solution that covers project portfolio management, demand and capacity, analytic and dashboard, and decision-making using real-time data; Workflow Management solution, which enables organizations to design, deploy, execute, monitor, and analyze their business processes; Network Inventory Management solution that covers networks, services, and resources for organizations; and Partner Relationship Management solution covers the value chain of partnerships and enables vendors to manage their strategic partners.

