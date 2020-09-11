Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,392,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 893,371 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Omnicom Group worth $1,386,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2,485.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 12,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 12,401 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 471.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Standpoint Research began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $51.80 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

