Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ontrak worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OTRK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ontrak during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ontrak during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ontrak by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ontrak during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Ontrak by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. 24.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTRK stock opened at $74.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 2.59. Ontrak, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $83.34.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $17.23 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen started coverage on Ontrak in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ontrak from $50.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

