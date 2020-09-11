Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Oracle updated its Q2 guidance to $0.98-1.02 EPS.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $57.33 on Friday. Oracle has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $59.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.13. The company has a market cap of $174.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $21,632,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,632,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $77,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,391,358,826.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.17.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

