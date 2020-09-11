Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.98-1.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of +1-3% to $9.715-9.900 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.59 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Oracle from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Oracle from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.17.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $57.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.13. Oracle has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $59.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $37,898,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,001,419 shares in the company, valued at $162,496,824.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $75,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,692,561,620.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,646,000. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

