ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OLCLY shares. Citigroup lowered shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.56 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $31.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.01.

About ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme Parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

