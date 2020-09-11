Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) Trading 11.3% Higher

Shares of Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) traded up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.62. 9,243,909 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 278% from the average session volume of 2,448,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th.

Get Pacific Ethanol alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.49. Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $212.07 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 32,800 shares of Pacific Ethanol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $109,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 156,591 shares in the company, valued at $524,579.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher W. Wright sold 82,869 shares of Pacific Ethanol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $414,345.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 168,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 105,505 shares of company stock worth $358,678. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX)

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Ethanol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Ethanol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.