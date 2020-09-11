Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) were up 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $125.82 and last traded at $125.16. Approximately 291,022 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 397,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.01.

A number of analysts recently commented on PEGA shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.38.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $227.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $33,040.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Pyle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total value of $982,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,690 shares of company stock worth $3,988,937 in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,094,000. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,557,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,588,000 after purchasing an additional 324,979 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1,020.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 311,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,192,000 after purchasing an additional 283,742 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1,101.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 249,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,806,000 after purchasing an additional 229,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,927,000 after acquiring an additional 183,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

