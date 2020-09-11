Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Peloton had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $607.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.9% on a year-over-year basis. Peloton updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of Peloton stock opened at $87.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.65 and a 200 day moving average of $47.63. Peloton has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $98.61.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton from $59.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Peloton from $36.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Peloton from $74.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BofA Securities boosted their target price on shares of Peloton from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Peloton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.78.

In other Peloton news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $433,284.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $2,002,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,209 shares of company stock valued at $7,912,083 in the last ninety days.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

