Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.75% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BofA Securities increased their target price on shares of Peloton from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Peloton from $58.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Peloton in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Peloton from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.29.

Get Peloton alerts:

Peloton stock opened at $87.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.65 and a 200-day moving average of $47.63. Peloton has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $98.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Peloton had a negative return on equity of 20.32% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $607.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 171.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $2,002,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $433,284.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at $524,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,209 shares of company stock worth $7,912,083.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Peloton by 615.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton by 1,574.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.