Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.15% from the stock’s previous close.

PTON has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Peloton from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Peloton from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BofA Securities boosted their price objective on Peloton from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Peloton from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.29.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $87.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.63. Peloton has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $98.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. Peloton had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $607.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peloton will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $433,284.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at $524,865.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,209 shares of company stock valued at $7,912,083.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Peloton by 615.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Peloton in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Peloton by 1,574.0% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

