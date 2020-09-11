Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $50.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.66% from the company’s current price.

PTON has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Peloton from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Peloton from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

PTON stock opened at $87.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.63. Peloton has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $98.61.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Peloton had a negative return on equity of 20.32% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $607.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 171.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peloton will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $2,002,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $433,284.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at $524,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,209 shares of company stock worth $7,912,083.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton by 402.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,283,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,726,000 after acquiring an additional 13,043,301 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Peloton by 317.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,707,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,654,000 after buying an additional 11,185,667 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Peloton by 478.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,060,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,010,000 after buying an additional 6,666,218 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Peloton by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,355,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,395,000 after buying an additional 4,306,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Peloton by 304.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,274,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,708,000 after buying an additional 3,971,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

