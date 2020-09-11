Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Raised to $109.00

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $65.00 to $109.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s current price.

PTON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Peloton from $74.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BofA Securities raised their price target on Peloton from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Peloton from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Peloton in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.29.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $87.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.32. Peloton has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $98.61.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Peloton had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $607.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.07) earnings per share. Peloton’s revenue was up 171.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $433,284.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at $524,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,209 shares of company stock worth $7,912,083.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton by 402.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,283,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,726,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043,301 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton by 317.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,707,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185,667 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Peloton by 478.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,060,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666,218 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Peloton by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,355,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Peloton by 304.8% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,274,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

