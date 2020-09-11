Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Raised to $111.00 at Barclays

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $74.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 26.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Peloton from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Peloton from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Peloton in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Peloton from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.29.

PTON stock opened at $87.75 on Friday. Peloton has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $98.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Peloton had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $607.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 171.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peloton will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 49,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $2,994,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,998. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $433,284.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,209 shares of company stock valued at $7,912,083.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Peloton by 615.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Peloton in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Peloton in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton by 1,574.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

