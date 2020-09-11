Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Raised to $120.00

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $72.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.75% from the company’s previous close.

PTON has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Peloton from $74.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their target price on Peloton from $59.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Peloton from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Peloton from $65.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

Get Peloton alerts:

Shares of Peloton stock opened at $87.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Peloton has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $98.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.63.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Peloton had a negative return on equity of 20.32% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $607.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.07) EPS. Peloton’s revenue was up 171.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $2,002,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $433,284.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,209 shares of company stock valued at $7,912,083 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton in the second quarter worth $1,161,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Peloton by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,118,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,516 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Peloton during the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton by 12,766.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 43,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton during the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.