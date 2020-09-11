Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Raised to $120.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Peloton in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group lowered Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Peloton from $74.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Peloton from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Peloton from $58.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

Peloton stock opened at $87.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Peloton has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $98.61.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $607.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.67 million. Peloton had a negative return on equity of 20.32% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. Peloton’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Peloton will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 45,000 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $433,284.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,209 shares of company stock valued at $7,912,083.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Peloton by 615.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Peloton during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton by 1,574.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

