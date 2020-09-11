Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Raised to $120.00

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $74.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.75% from the company’s previous close.

PTON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Peloton from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Peloton from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Peloton from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Peloton from $36.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Peloton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $87.75 on Friday. Peloton has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $98.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.63.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $607.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.67 million. Peloton had a negative return on equity of 20.32% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. Peloton’s quarterly revenue was up 171.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $433,284.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,209 shares of company stock worth $7,912,083.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton by 402.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,283,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,726,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043,301 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton by 317.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,707,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185,667 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Peloton by 478.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,060,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666,218 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Peloton by 85.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,355,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Peloton by 304.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,274,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971,475 shares in the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

