Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Raised to $33.00

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 62.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PTON. JMP Securities upped their target price on Peloton from $59.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Peloton from $74.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Peloton from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BofA Securities upped their price target on Peloton from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Peloton from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

PTON stock opened at $87.75 on Friday. Peloton has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $98.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. Peloton had a negative return on equity of 20.32% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $607.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $2,002,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $433,284.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at $524,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,209 shares of company stock worth $7,912,083 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Peloton by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,465,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724,613 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton by 402.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,283,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,726,000 after acquiring an additional 13,043,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peloton by 317.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,707,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,185,667 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Peloton by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,355,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306,563 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Peloton by 478.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,060,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

