Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $607.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.67 million. Peloton had a negative return on equity of 20.32% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 171.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.07) EPS. Peloton updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $87.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Peloton has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $98.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.63.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTON. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Peloton from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Peloton from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Peloton from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Peloton from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Peloton from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.59.

In related news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $2,002,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $433,284.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,209 shares of company stock valued at $7,912,083.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

