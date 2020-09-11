Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 49,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $456,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,021,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,824,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $55.36 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.43 per share, with a total value of $102,645.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $325,600 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.35.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

