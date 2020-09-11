PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR (OTCMKTS:POAHY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POAHY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America cut shares of PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

POAHY opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.44. PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $7.77.

PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

