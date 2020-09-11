Precium Market Cap Reaches $13.77 Million (PCM)

Precium (CURRENCY:PCM) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One Precium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Precium has traded up 33.8% against the U.S. dollar. Precium has a total market cap of $13.77 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Precium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00470807 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011006 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 37.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000692 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000472 BTC.

About Precium

Precium is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2016. Precium’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 672,525,000 tokens. The official message board for Precium is medium.com/@precium. Precium’s official website is precium.io.

Buying and Selling Precium

Precium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Precium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Precium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Precium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

