Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Shares Sold by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 55.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,882 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSEC. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 351.6% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $5.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.90. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. Analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.37%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

PSEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Prospect Capital Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.