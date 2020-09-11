Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Director Ronald L. Havner, Jr. Acquires 1,900 Shares of Stock

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Director Ronald L. Havner, Jr. acquired 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $214.85 per share, for a total transaction of $408,215.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:PSA opened at $218.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.14. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $155.37 and a 1 year high of $253.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $709.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.42 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 28.12%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 767.7% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Argus cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Storage from $159.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.69.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

