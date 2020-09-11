Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$324.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$302.95 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded ATS Automation Tooling Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

TSE:ATA opened at C$18.60 on Friday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12-month low of C$14.27 and a 12-month high of C$23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.58.

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, Senior Officer Simon Roberts sold 5,000 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.86, for a total transaction of C$104,298.00. Also, Senior Officer Maria Perrella sold 35,000 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.05, for a total value of C$666,662.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,775 shares in the company, valued at C$909,994.31. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,666 shares of company stock worth $2,270,340.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

