Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Issued By Raymond James

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Evertz Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Evertz Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$94.57 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ET. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of TSE:ET opened at C$12.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88. The company has a market capitalization of $966.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07. Evertz Technologies has a 12-month low of C$9.69 and a 12-month high of C$18.65.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, master control switchers, accessories, and network management systems, as well as keyers, and media and logo inserters.

