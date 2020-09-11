Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Lowered by National Bank Financial

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

ATA has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised ATS Automation Tooling Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

Shares of ATA stock opened at C$18.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 37.20. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1 year low of C$14.27 and a 1 year high of C$23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.86, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.20.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$324.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$302.95 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Simon Roberts sold 5,000 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.86, for a total value of C$104,298.00. Also, Senior Officer Maria Perrella sold 35,000 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.05, for a total value of C$666,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$909,994.31. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,270,340.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

