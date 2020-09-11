Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for NYSE:SLQT in a research note issued on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Styblo now expects that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NYSE:SLQT’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SLQT. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded NYSE:SLQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.10.

Shares of NYSE SLQT opened at $22.34 on Friday. NYSE:SLQT has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.34.

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09.

