Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Lifted by KeyCorp

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Qorvo in a report issued on Tuesday, September 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.74. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Qorvo’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.29 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on QRVO. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.10.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $121.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Qorvo has a one year low of $67.54 and a one year high of $136.06. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $787.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Qorvo by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 106,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after acquiring an additional 15,040 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,306,000 after acquiring an additional 74,497 shares during the period. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 37,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total transaction of $598,527.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,592,475.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total transaction of $342,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,234.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,259,706. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

