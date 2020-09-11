Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Sensata Technologies Holding PLC Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Sensata Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 9th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ST. Goldman Sachs Group raised Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

ST opened at $42.18 on Friday. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average of $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.64.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $576.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 3,431 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $141,048.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

Read More: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.