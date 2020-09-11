Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Wynn Resorts in a report released on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the casino operator will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.70.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.98) by ($1.16). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The business had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.69.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $83.33 on Friday. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.53.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 297.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 397 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $36,216.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,886.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $217,630.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,234.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.