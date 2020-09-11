Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Lifted by Wedbush

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 8th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for American Outdoor Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Shares of AOUT stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. American Outdoor Brands has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $30.01.

