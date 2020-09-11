Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Boosted by Wedbush

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report released on Tuesday, September 8th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.96) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.97). Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.73) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.01 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. CSFB upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.67.

ASND opened at $142.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 9.04. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $158.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.45.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 3,130.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

