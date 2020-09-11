Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for HD Supply Holdings Inc Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HDS)

HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) – Analysts at Northcoast Research upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for HD Supply in a report released on Thursday, September 10th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for HD Supply’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HD Supply in a report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HD Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.45.

NASDAQ HDS opened at $39.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. HD Supply has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $43.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.20.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in HD Supply by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 165,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 21,559 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in HD Supply by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in HD Supply by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in HD Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $977,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in HD Supply by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 303,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other HD Supply news, CFO Evan Levitt sold 34,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $1,419,115.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,176,073.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 459,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $16,335,809.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 656,720 shares of company stock valued at $23,578,321. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

