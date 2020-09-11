QMC Quantum Minerals (CVE:QMC) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (CVE:QMC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.13. QMC Quantum Minerals shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 15,000 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 million and a P/E ratio of -14.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.00.

QMC Quantum Minerals Company Profile (CVE:QMC)

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company explores for lithium, copper, nickel, gold, silver, palladium, and platinum deposits. It holds interests in the Namew Lake Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide Project comprising the Rocky Lake property, the Rocky-Namew property, and the Namew Lake property; and the Irgon Lithium Mine project located in Manitoba, Canada.

